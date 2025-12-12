Left Menu

Kerala Battles Leptospirosis Outbreak: Over 3,000 Cases and 200 Deaths Reported

Kerala has reported 3,259 confirmed cases of leptospirosis and 209 deaths this year, with Thiruvananthapuram recording the highest cases. The Union Health Ministry, along with the National Centre for Disease Control, is implementing a prevention programme across endemic states to reduce the impact of the disease.

  • Country:
  • India

Kerala is grappling with a significant outbreak of leptospirosis, with 3,259 confirmed cases and 209 deaths reported from the beginning of the year until December 5. Health Minister J P Nadda disclosed the figures in the Lok Sabha, highlighting the gravity of the situation.

Thiruvananthapuram recorded the most cases among the state's districts, tallying 583 incidents, followed closely by Ernakulam and Thrissur with 492 and 340 cases, respectively. Being a state subject, the primary responsibility for managing the disease falls on the Kerala government.

The national health initiative, spearheaded by the NCDC, seeks to curb morbidity and mortality rates through enhanced surveillance, early detection, and improved healthcare strategies in 12 states and two Union Territories known for leptospirosis outbreaks.

