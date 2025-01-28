Rising Heat Waves: Europe's Looming Crisis by Century's End

In a sobering revelation, a recent study forecasts the potential demise of up to 2.3 million Europeans by the end of this century due to escalating heatwave conditions. The study emphasizes the urgent need for countries to significantly cut carbon emissions and enhance adaptation strategies to combat rising temperatures.

Current climate simulations reveal an alarming trend: while cold-related deaths in Europe outnumber those from heat, the balance is rapidly shifting. As temperatures rise, particularly in southern Europe, the death toll from heat is projected to surge. Northern Europe, benefiting from fewer cold deaths, might fare slightly better.

Environmental expert Pierre Masselot, leading the study, warns of 'climate hotspots' like the Mediterranean, which faces dramatic increases in temperature-induced mortality. Without drastic action, cities like Barcelona and Rome could witness staggering levels of heat-related fatalities, highlighting the pressing need for adaptation measures like widespread air conditioning and more green spaces.

(With inputs from agencies.)