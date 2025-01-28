Pink Paradise: Flamingos Grace New Palm Beach in Navi Mumbai

On January 11, 2025, a significant natural wonder unfolded in Navi Mumbai as the first boat embarked on its journey across the city's salt sea water bodies. Despite initial concerns regarding pollution levels and air quality, the migratory flamingos made their annual appearance, painting the landscape in stunning pink hues—a sight that remains unmatched year after year.

The arrival of flamingos, traveling from distant lands like Iran and Africa, turns Navi Mumbai's wetlands into a vivid canvas, attracting residents to the New Palm Beach area. This destination offers living accommodations within a former Non-Development Zone, now opened for eco-conscious residential projects.

Amidst the transformation lies the Thane Creek Flamingo Sanctuary, an Important Bird Area that grants residents unparalleled access to observe these majestic birds.

