Tragic Boiler Blast in Rice Bran Oil Factory Claims Two Lives

A tragic incident unfolded in the Antharasanahalli industrial area as a boiler explosion claimed the lives of two workers at a rice bran oil factory. The explosion occurred late Tuesday, causing significant concern among authorities and the local community.

The victims, Chandan Sharma and Santosh, hailed from Bihar and were working at the site when the incident took place at approximately 5.30 pm. The force of the explosion was so severe that it caused them to fall from a considerable height, leading to their untimely deaths.

In response to the tragedy, local police have launched a formal investigation. A case has been registered under the pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are determined to uncover the cause of the explosion to prevent future occurrences.

