Tragic Boiler Blast in Rice Bran Oil Factory Claims Two Lives

A boiler explosion at a rice bran oil factory in Antharasanahalli resulted in the deaths of two workers from Bihar. Identified as Chandan Sharma and Santosh, they fell from a height due to the blast. Police have registered a case under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and are investigating the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tumakuru | Updated: 28-01-2025 19:23 IST | Created: 28-01-2025 19:23 IST
A tragic incident unfolded in the Antharasanahalli industrial area as a boiler explosion claimed the lives of two workers at a rice bran oil factory. The explosion occurred late Tuesday, causing significant concern among authorities and the local community.

The victims, Chandan Sharma and Santosh, hailed from Bihar and were working at the site when the incident took place at approximately 5.30 pm. The force of the explosion was so severe that it caused them to fall from a considerable height, leading to their untimely deaths.

In response to the tragedy, local police have launched a formal investigation. A case has been registered under the pertinent sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Authorities are determined to uncover the cause of the explosion to prevent future occurrences.

