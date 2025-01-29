Miraculous Rescue: Family Survives Building Collapse in Burari
A multi-storey building collapsed in Burari, claiming five lives, yet a family of four was miraculously rescued from the debris. The collapse trapped them in a space formed when a slab fell on a gas cylinder. Rescue operations, involving various teams, still continue.
A miraculous rescue unfolded in Burari as a family of four was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building, over 24 hours after the incident. The victims, a couple and their two young sons, were immediately hospitalized, officials reported on Wednesday.
The unfortunate event transpired when a ceiling slab of the newly constructed residential building fell on a cooking gas cylinder, creating a protective space that shielded the family from the collapsing debris. Five people, including two minors, were tragically killed when the building near Oscar Public School collapsed on Monday evening.
Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from Delhi Police, NDRF, and Delhi Fire Services working tirelessly. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, a total of 21 people have been pulled from the wreckage so far, 16 alive and five deceased.
