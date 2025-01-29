Miraculous Rescue: Family Survives Building Collapse in Burari

A miraculous rescue unfolded in Burari as a family of four was pulled alive from the rubble of a collapsed multi-storey building, over 24 hours after the incident. The victims, a couple and their two young sons, were immediately hospitalized, officials reported on Wednesday.

The unfortunate event transpired when a ceiling slab of the newly constructed residential building fell on a cooking gas cylinder, creating a protective space that shielded the family from the collapsing debris. Five people, including two minors, were tragically killed when the building near Oscar Public School collapsed on Monday evening.

Rescue operations are ongoing, with teams from Delhi Police, NDRF, and Delhi Fire Services working tirelessly. According to Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Raja Banthia, a total of 21 people have been pulled from the wreckage so far, 16 alive and five deceased.

