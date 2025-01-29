Fishing Fleets Caught in Tiger Trafficking Scandal
Research has uncovered the role of commercial fishing fleets in trafficking poached Malaysian tiger parts. The study by Panthera, ZSL, and Sunway University found these boats are less scrutinized, making them ideal for illegal trade. Efforts to stop poaching must consider these findings to craft effective interventions.
- Country:
- Thailand
Commercial fishing fleets have come under scrutiny for their involvement in trafficking parts of tigers poached in Malaysia, according to a study aimed at bolstering enforcement efforts for the critically endangered species.
The research, conducted by Panthera, ZSL, and Sunway University, reveals that fishing fleets are part of a sophisticated network enabling poachers to move the remains of Malayan tigers and other illegal animal parts to Vietnam.
Despite increased maritime controls, trafficking continues, highlighting the need for targeted interventions beyond conventional law enforcement to safeguard the dwindling tiger population.
