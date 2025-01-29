Maharashtra's New Housing Vision: Affordable Living for All

Maharashtra is stepping up its housing game with a new policy announced by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The initiative aims to provide affordable living options for working women, senior citizens, and students, addressing the high costs that have kept many from realizing their home-owning dreams.

Speaking at the Pune Housing and Area Development Board's lottery draw, Shinde committed to making Mumbai slum-free, with redevelopment projects in cities such as Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. This includes a major plan involving 17,000 new homes in Chembur, setting a benchmark for slum rehabilitation efforts.

The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the importance of quality and timely project delivery, while promising a process free from broker interference. The policy also integrates necessary amenities, ensuring a complete living experience for future residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)