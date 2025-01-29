Maharashtra's New Housing Vision: Affordable Living for All
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced a new MHADA policy aiming to provide affordable housing to working women, senior citizens, and students. The policy also focuses on slum-free initiatives and redevelopment projects in Mumbai, emphasizing quality and timely completion of housing projects with comprehensive infrastructure.
- Country:
- India
Maharashtra is stepping up its housing game with a new policy announced by Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde. The initiative aims to provide affordable living options for working women, senior citizens, and students, addressing the high costs that have kept many from realizing their home-owning dreams.
Speaking at the Pune Housing and Area Development Board's lottery draw, Shinde committed to making Mumbai slum-free, with redevelopment projects in cities such as Mumbai, Thane, and Pune. This includes a major plan involving 17,000 new homes in Chembur, setting a benchmark for slum rehabilitation efforts.
The Deputy Chief Minister emphasized the importance of quality and timely project delivery, while promising a process free from broker interference. The policy also integrates necessary amenities, ensuring a complete living experience for future residents.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Empowering Women Homebuyers with Unmatched Discounts at Mumbai's Property Expo
Rohit Sharma's Uncertain Return: Mumbai Awaits Star Batsman's Decision
World Pickleball League Debuts in Mumbai with Exciting Lineup
India being recognised as a reliable and responsible partner in the world, specially in the global south: PM Modi in Mumbai.
India exporting defence equipment to more than 100 countries: PM Narendra Modi in Mumbai.