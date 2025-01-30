Left Menu

Revolutionary Waste Water Treatment Unveiled by NIT Rourkela

Researchers at NIT Rourkela have devised a novel method to treat industrial wastewater stained with dyes like Bismarck Brown R using a ceramic membrane teamed with a Zeolite and Zinc Oxide nanocomposite. Their patented system incorporates microbubbles for improved dye breakdown and is effective on large scales.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 17:35 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 17:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

An innovative process for treating industrial wastewater polluted with enduring dyes such as Bismarck Brown R has been developed by researchers at the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela. Supported by the Department of Science and Technology, this breakthrough has secured publication in the Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering and has earned a patent.

Professor Sujit Sen from the Department of Chemical Engineering at NIT-Rourkela, emphasized the complexities often faced in filtering harmful dyes from textile wastewater. Traditional methods fall short in capturing dyes too small for microfiltration, resulting in environmental and health risks due to their vibrant color and potential carcinogenic effects. He pointed out the inefficiencies of conventional ultraviolet treatment in large-scale operations.

Innovatively, the team has engineered a system merging two technologies: a specially coated ceramic membrane and microbubbles created through an air diffuser. The membrane uses a Zeolite and Zinc Oxide nanocomposite, acting as a photocatalyst to decompose dye particles. Tested on both simulated and actual factory wastewater, the approach is shown to enhance dye breakdown significantly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

