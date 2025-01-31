Left Menu

Climate Cascade: Unraveling the 2023 Sikkim Floods

The 2023 Sikkim floods were caused by landslides and extreme weather, exacerbated by climate change, glacier loss, and human infrastructure. At least 55 died, and the Teesta-III dam was destroyed, highlighting the need for improved risk management in mountainous regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:38 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:12 IST
Climate Cascade: Unraveling the 2023 Sikkim Floods
Flash floods and landslides Image Credit:
  • Country:
  • India

Recent findings attribute the 2023 Sikkim floods to a myriad of factors including landslides, extreme rainfall, and the broader impact of climate change. The interplay of these elements, exacerbated by glacier loss and human activity, led to catastrophic consequences.

The floods claimed at least 55 lives and resulted in the destruction of the Teesta-III hydropower dam. The research underscores the increasing number and size of glacial lakes, urging a critical evaluation of their potential hazards.

Lead researcher Ashim Sattar and his team emphasize the need for improved risk management strategies in high-altitude regions to avert future calamities, as climate change continues to pose new threats.

(With inputs from agencies.)

