Climate Cascade: Unraveling the 2023 Sikkim Floods

Recent findings attribute the 2023 Sikkim floods to a myriad of factors including landslides, extreme rainfall, and the broader impact of climate change. The interplay of these elements, exacerbated by glacier loss and human activity, led to catastrophic consequences.

The floods claimed at least 55 lives and resulted in the destruction of the Teesta-III hydropower dam. The research underscores the increasing number and size of glacial lakes, urging a critical evaluation of their potential hazards.

Lead researcher Ashim Sattar and his team emphasize the need for improved risk management strategies in high-altitude regions to avert future calamities, as climate change continues to pose new threats.

