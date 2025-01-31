IAEA Experts Assess Novovoronezh NPP’s Safety Practices, Highlight Key Improvements and Future Recommendations

An International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) team of experts has completed a comprehensive assessment of the operational safety practices at the Novovoronezh Nuclear Power Plant (NPP) in the Russian Federation. The mission, requested by the Government of the Russian Federation, ran from January 13 to 30 and focused on Units 4 and 6 of the plant. The review marks an ongoing commitment to ensuring the highest standards of safety and operational reliability at the facility.

A Thorough Review for Safety Enhancement

The IAEA's Operational Safety Review Team (OSART) mission independently assessed operational safety at the plant, evaluating a broad range of areas including leadership and safety management, training, operations, maintenance, radiation protection, and accident management. OSART missions are designed to compare a plant’s safety performance with the IAEA’s established safety standards, providing valuable recommendations for improvement.

The Novovoronezh NPP, located approximately 600 kilometers south of Moscow, is owned by State Atomic Energy Corporation Rosatom (ROSATOM) and operated by Novovoronezh NPP, a subsidiary of the Rosenergoatom Joint Stock Company. The plant consists of seven units, with three units (1, 2, and 3) permanently shut down and under decommissioning, while Units 4, 5, 6, and 7 remain in operation.

The plant's reactors include a mix of pressurized water reactors (VVERs), with Units 4 and 5 being VVER-V179 and VVER-187, respectively, and Units 6 and 7 as VVER-392M units. The nuclear facility plays a crucial role in Russia's energy sector, providing nearly 20% of the country’s electricity production through its 36 operational reactors.

Noteworthy Observations and Good Practices

The OSART team recognized the staff at Novovoronezh NPP for their professionalism and dedication to improving the safety and reliability of the plant. The mission also identified a significant “good practice” worthy of global consideration:

Hydrogen Ignition Risk Display: The main control room operators at Novovoronezh NPP have real-time access to an electronic display indicating hydrogen ignition risks inside the containment building in the event of a severe accident. This proactive safety measure enhances preparedness during emergencies.

Additionally, the IAEA experts provided valuable suggestions for further improvements, including:

Human Error Reduction Tools: The team recommended that the plant consider increasing the consistent use of tools designed to minimize human error in operations.

Maintenance Activities: Suggestions were made to improve the quality and rigor of maintenance activities.

Suggestions were made to improve the quality and rigor of maintenance activities. Monitoring and Reporting Systems: Enhanced arrangements for monitoring and reporting equipment conditions and material deficiencies are advised to identify and address any degradation promptly.

Positive Alignment with International Standards

Vladimir Povarov, Director of Novovoronezh NPP, expressed gratitude for the comprehensive review conducted by the IAEA experts, emphasizing the value of their feedback. “We are grateful to the international experts of the IAEA for conducting a thorough inspection at Units 4 and 6. The mission’s results highlight areas for further improvement while confirming that the practices at Novovoronezh NPP align well with IAEA standards,” Povarov said.

Notably, three of the four operating units at the Novovoronezh NPP have successfully undergone an IAEA international peer review, with plans for Unit 7 to follow in the future.

Final Report and Future Steps

The IAEA team has provided a draft report to the management of Novovoronezh NPP, which will have the opportunity to comment on the factual accuracy of the report. Following this review, the IAEA will finalize the document and submit the final report to the Russian government within the next three months. This ongoing evaluation reinforces Novovoronezh NPP’s commitment to upholding the highest safety standards and fostering continuous improvements in nuclear operational safety.

In sum, the IAEA’s review underscores the critical importance of adhering to international nuclear safety standards while supporting continuous improvement efforts for nuclear facilities like the Novovoronezh NPP.