Smart Cities Mission: Transforming Urban Landscapes with Over 7,000 Projects Completed

The recently published Economic Survey reveals impressive progress under India's Smart Cities Mission, with approximately 7,500 projects executed since the initiative's inception in 2015. These projects, valued at Rs 1.5 lakh crore, underscore the commitment to enhancing urban living standards.

Launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the mission aims to transform 100 cities by providing modern infrastructure, efficient services, and a sustainable environment. As of January 13, 2025, a total of 8,058 projects have been proposed, with significant advancements already made.

The core of the mission includes developing essential services like water, electricity, sanitation, and IT connectivity while ensuring affordability and sustainability. Strategic components address city retrofitting, redevelopment, and expansion, aiming for inclusive urban development.

