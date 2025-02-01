Left Menu

Kashmir's Weather Transformation: Snow and Rain Return to the Valley

Kashmir valley experiences a weather shift with fresh snowfall in higher regions and rain in plains, ending a long dry spell. The Meteorological Department anticipates more precipitation in coming days. Srinagar saw a mix of rain and snow, with temperatures dropping slightly but remaining above freezing in most areas.

The Kashmir Valley has witnessed a significant change in weather with fresh snowfall in its higher regions, coupled with rain in the plains, marking an end to the extended dry spell. The Meteorological Department has predicted further precipitation over the upcoming four days.

According to officials, intermittent snowfall was observed in the higher reaches of Baramulla, Bandipora, Kupwara, and Sonmarg districts. Traces of snowfall were also noted early morning in parts of South Kashmir.

Meanwhile, Srinagar and its adjacent areas have been receiving intermittent rainfall since the previous evening, leading to a drop in maximum temperatures on Friday. However, minimum temperatures have remained above freezing point in most locations, except for Gulmarg, where the mercury dropped to minus 7.2 degrees Celsius.

