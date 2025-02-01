Left Menu

Government Launches Rs 1 Lakh Crore Urban Challenge Fund

The Indian government has announced the creation of a Rs 1 lakh crore Urban Challenge Fund to finance up to 25% of bankable urban development projects, with Rs 10,000 crore allocated for 2025-26. Additional measures include support for DISCOMS and a Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund.

The Indian government is set to establish a substantial Urban Challenge Fund, amounting to Rs 1 lakh crore, to aid in financing up to 25% of bankable urban projects, announced Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman. An allocation of Rs 10,000 crore has been earmarked for the fiscal year 2025-26.

This fund is aimed at bolstering cities as growth hubs and promoting creative redevelopment. It signifies a strategic move to enhance urban infrastructure and development through financial backing.

Additionally, the Finance Minister revealed initiatives to improve electricity distribution and bolster the financial stability of DISCOMS. The government will permit additional state borrowing, alongside launching a Rs 25,000 crore Maritime Development Fund to encourage competition in the maritime sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

