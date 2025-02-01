Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at French Retirement Home

A tragic fire erupted at a retirement home in Bouffemont, a town near Paris, claiming the lives of three individuals. The incident, described by the town’s mayor, Michel Lacoux, was deemed a severe accident.

The blaze led to further destruction by injuring eight residents of the facility housing 75 elderly occupants. The fire is believed to have originated in the laundry room, spreading to the third floor of the establishment.

According to Commandant Adrien Ponin-Sinapayen, spokesman for France's civil defense agency, the fire was brought under control after 140 firefighters were dispatched to manage the devastating scene.

(With inputs from agencies.)