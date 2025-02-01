Left Menu

Tragic Blaze Claims Lives at French Retirement Home

A devastating fire broke out at a retirement home in Bouffemont, near Paris, resulting in the death of at least three people and injuring eight more. Mayor Michel Lacoux announced that the incident appears accidental, with the fire originating in the laundry room and spreading, but it is now under control.

A tragic fire erupted at a retirement home in Bouffemont, a town near Paris, claiming the lives of three individuals. The incident, described by the town’s mayor, Michel Lacoux, was deemed a severe accident.

The blaze led to further destruction by injuring eight residents of the facility housing 75 elderly occupants. The fire is believed to have originated in the laundry room, spreading to the third floor of the establishment.

According to Commandant Adrien Ponin-Sinapayen, spokesman for France's civil defense agency, the fire was brought under control after 140 firefighters were dispatched to manage the devastating scene.

