Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Scrap Shop, Emergency Services Rush to Scene
A major fire broke out at a scrap shop in Kurla, Mumbai, on Saturday afternoon. The incident occurred near the Equinox building in Kurla West around 4:20 PM. Eight fire engines and water tankers were deployed, and firefighting operations are underway with no injuries reported.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 01-02-2025 17:43 IST | Created: 01-02-2025 17:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant blaze erupted at a scrap shop in Mumbai's Kurla on Saturday afternoon, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. The fire, which started near the Equinox building, was reported around 4:20 PM.
An official confirmed that the level 2 fire had not resulted in any injuries. The flames remained confined to the scrap shop, preventing further spread.
In response, eight fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters are actively battling the blaze, with containment efforts underway.
