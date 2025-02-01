Blaze Erupts in Mumbai Scrap Shop, Emergency Services Rush to Scene

A significant blaze erupted at a scrap shop in Mumbai's Kurla on Saturday afternoon, prompting an immediate response from emergency services. The fire, which started near the Equinox building, was reported around 4:20 PM.

An official confirmed that the level 2 fire had not resulted in any injuries. The flames remained confined to the scrap shop, preventing further spread.

In response, eight fire engines and water tankers were dispatched to the scene. Firefighters are actively battling the blaze, with containment efforts underway.

