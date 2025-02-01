Blaze Erupts in Kurla Scrap Market: Swift Firefighting Action

A significant fire erupted at the scrap market in suburban Kurla (West), Mumbai, on Saturday afternoon, as per civic officials.

A fire brigade personnel sustained a minor injury while tackling the blaze, which was extinguished after four intense hours.

The fire, originating from a unit close to the Equinox building, rapidly spread to nearby shops, causing extensive damage. Despite the swift response from fire engines and teams, the blaze managed to impact significant amounts of scrap materials and installations.

(With inputs from agencies.)