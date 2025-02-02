Left Menu

Reviving Manipur's Wetlands: A Green Leap for Eco-Tourism

Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh announced efforts to rejuvenate the state's rivers, lakes, and wetlands to protect ecosystems and promote eco-tourism. The state government seeks financial aid from the Union ministry and plans to evict illegal encroachments. Restoration efforts focus on the historical site, Leishang Hiden.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 02-02-2025 16:12 IST | Created: 02-02-2025 16:12 IST
In a bid to bolster both ecological preservation and eco-tourism, Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh declared ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the region's rivers, lakes, and wetlands.

Addressing a World Wetlands Day function, Singh emphasized the dual aims of environmental protection and tourism development at the historical Leishang Hiden site in Imphal West.

The Chief Minister also noted the issuance of eviction notices to unauthorized occupants to ensure respect for the wetlands, offering compensation to those with legal claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)

