Reviving Manipur's Wetlands: A Green Leap for Eco-Tourism

In a bid to bolster both ecological preservation and eco-tourism, Manipur's Chief Minister N Biren Singh declared ongoing efforts to rejuvenate the region's rivers, lakes, and wetlands.

Addressing a World Wetlands Day function, Singh emphasized the dual aims of environmental protection and tourism development at the historical Leishang Hiden site in Imphal West.

The Chief Minister also noted the issuance of eviction notices to unauthorized occupants to ensure respect for the wetlands, offering compensation to those with legal claims.

(With inputs from agencies.)