India Strengthens Biomedical Research with First Ferret Research Facility, GARBH-INi-DRISHTI Data Repository, and Key Tech Transfer Agreement

India’s dedication to cutting-edge biomedical research and innovation took a major leap forward with the inauguration of the country’s first Ferret Research Facility, the launch of GARBH-INi-DRISHTI, and a significant Technology Transfer Agreement at the Translational Health Science and Technology Institute (THSTI) in the NCR Biotech Science Cluster, Faridabad, Haryana. The landmark event, held on February 3, 2025, was presided over by Dr. Rajesh Gokhale, Director General of the Biotechnology Research and Innovation Council (BRIC) and Secretary, Department of Biotechnology (DBT).

India’s First Ferret Research Facility: A Game Changer in Disease Research

The newly inaugurated THSTI Ferret Research Facility represents a significant milestone in India’s biomedical and pandemic preparedness strategy. Designed to adhere to global biosafety and research standards, this state-of-the-art facility will:

Serve as a critical resource for vaccine development, therapeutic testing, and infectious disease research.

Enable studies on viral pathogens that require ferrets as an experimental model, such as influenza, SARS-CoV-2, and emerging zoonotic viruses.

Strengthen India’s ability to respond to future pandemics, positioning the nation at the forefront of global health security efforts.

Dr. Gokhale emphasized that this landmark achievement places India among a select group of countries with advanced animal research capabilities, further enhancing its contributions to global biomedical science.

GARBH-INi-DRISHTI: Transforming Maternal and Child Health Research

In another major initiative, Dr. Gokhale launched the GARBH-INi-DRISHTI platform, a DBT Data Repository and Information Sharing Hub at THSTI. Developed under the GARBH-INi program, this groundbreaking platform provides researchers access to an unprecedented collection of clinical data, images, and biospecimens from: 👩‍⚕️ Over 12,000 pregnant women, newborns, and postpartum mothers—making it one of the largest maternal and child health databases in South Asia. 📊 A comprehensive dataset enabling transformative research to improve maternal and neonatal health outcomes. 🏥 Collaborative efforts between leading research institutions and hospitals, creating a powerful synergy of medical expertise and innovation.

Dr. Gokhale emphasized that GARBH-INi-DRISHTI will empower scientists and healthcare professionals worldwide to advance data-driven research, contributing to evidence-based policies and interventions in maternal and child healthcare.

Technology Transfer Agreement: Boosting India’s Biomanufacturing Ecosystem

Furthering the mission of translational research, THSTI executed a Technology Transfer Agreement with M/s Sundyota Numandis Probioceuticals Pvt. Ltd. The agreement facilitates the commercialization of THSTI’s innovative, genetically defined synthetic microbial consortium, Lactobacillus crispatus, which was:

Isolated from the reproductive tracts of women enrolled in the GARBH-INi cohort.

Developed for nutraceutical applications, offering microbiome-based health interventions.

Expected to promote overall well-being by supporting women’s reproductive and gut health.

Dr. Gokhale stressed the importance of technology transfer agreements in bridging scientific research and industry, fueling the growth of India’s biotech and biomanufacturing sectors.

THSTI: Pioneering India’s Biotech Ecosystem

Prof. Ganesan Karthikeyan, Executive Director of THSTI, underscored the institute’s role in shaping India’s biotechnology landscape by:

Advancing translational research to solve real-world healthcare challenges.

Strengthening industry-academia collaborations for commercialization.

Creating a robust ecosystem for biotech innovation and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Gokhale commended THSTI’s efforts in leading transformational scientific initiatives, stating that these combined efforts—the Ferret Research Facility, GARBH-INi-DRISHTI, and the Technology Transfer Agreement—demonstrate India’s unwavering commitment to scientific advancement, data-driven healthcare, and industry partnerships.

With these initiatives, India is poised to drive groundbreaking research, enhance global health security, and revolutionize maternal and neonatal care, marking a new era of innovation and progress in biomedical science.