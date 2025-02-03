Left Menu

Global Pact for Big Cats: Uniting Nations to Protect Majestic Felines

The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) has transformed into a treaty-based international organization with full legal status. Initiated by India's Prime Minister Modi, it seeks to conserve seven big cat species. The alliance is supported by five ratifying countries and 27 nations showing interest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-02-2025 23:26 IST | Created: 03-02-2025 23:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) has been officially recognized as a treaty-based intergovernmental organization, as announced by the Union environment ministry on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed that the IBCA now holds full international legal status after five countries—Nicaragua, Eswatini, India, Somalia, and Liberia—ratified the Framework Agreement necessary for its establishment.

Officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, 2023, at the 50th-anniversary celebration of 'Project Tiger,' the IBCA focuses on preserving seven big cat species, including the Tiger and Lion. Membership is open to all UN countries, fostering global collaboration in big cat conservation efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

