Global Pact for Big Cats: Uniting Nations to Protect Majestic Felines

The International Big Cat Alliance (IBCA) has been officially recognized as a treaty-based intergovernmental organization, as announced by the Union environment ministry on Monday.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) revealed that the IBCA now holds full international legal status after five countries—Nicaragua, Eswatini, India, Somalia, and Liberia—ratified the Framework Agreement necessary for its establishment.

Officially launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 9, 2023, at the 50th-anniversary celebration of 'Project Tiger,' the IBCA focuses on preserving seven big cat species, including the Tiger and Lion. Membership is open to all UN countries, fostering global collaboration in big cat conservation efforts.

