Left Menu

Equity Futures Soar Amidst Tariff Tensions

U.S. equity futures surged after the U.S. paused tariffs on Canada and Mexico, leading to wild swings in currency markets. Although tariffs on China remain set to apply, the euro and oil prices rebounded. Tariff-related uncertainties continue influencing the financial markets globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-02-2025 06:08 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 06:08 IST
Equity Futures Soar Amidst Tariff Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. equity market experienced a sudden rise as futures jumped, following an unexpected decision to pause planned tariffs on Canada and Mexico. This decision came as a relief to currency markets, which saw some of their most volatile movements in years. Despite the temporary reprieve, measures against China are set to proceed.

S&P 500 futures climbed by 0.6%, with the dollar seeing reversals against the Mexican peso and Canadian dollar. European futures also showed promise, with the euro recovering from two-year lows. Meanwhile, global oil prices fluctuated amid uncertainty surrounding border enforcement agreements involving Canada, Mexico, and the U.S.

The simmering trade tensions, particularly involving China, contributed to a more muted recovery in Asian stocks. Australian shares experienced slight gains, following significant losses due to trade-war fears. The market's reaction aligns with Trump's press secretary's announcement of upcoming talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Tariffs are scheduled to take effect imminently, echoing the President's negotiation style reminiscent of his previous term. While Asian markets remained closed due to the Lunar New Year, other global markets braced for impacts from volatile currency movements and economic trepidations.

In commodity markets, gold prices remained near record highs, reflecting investors' concerns over a potential global trade war. Additionally, bitcoin prices bounced back after a recent slump, showcasing the financial sector's volatile nature.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI in scientific research: Are machines the future of discovery?

The creative industry’s AI dilemma: Adapt or be left behind?

Navigating AI’s evolution: Key insights from the Global AI Safety Report

Beyond regulation: How market forces can shape the future of AI safety and accountability

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025