Emaar India Sets New Heights with Luxury Project in Gurugram
Emaar India, part of Dubai-based Emaar Properties, expects Rs 3,400 crore revenue from its luxury housing project, 'Urban Ascent', in Gurugram. The project includes 816 apartments and a total investment of Rs 1,600 crore under a joint development agreement. High demand is attributed to the completion of the Dwarka Expressway.
Emaar India, a division of Dubai's Emaar Properties, anticipates achieving around Rs 3,400 crore in revenue from the recently inaugurated luxury housing project 'Urban Ascent' in Gurugram's Sector 112.
CEO Kalyan Chakrabarti stated that the 9.2-acre project will feature 816 upscale apartments, with an estimated investment of Rs 1,600 crore under a joint development agreement. Apartments are priced between Rs 2.5 crore and Rs 6 crore, with an estimated project completion timeline of four to five years.
Demand for this development is robust, credited to the completion of the Dwarka Expressway, according to V S Realtors founder Vijay Harsh Jha. Emaar India's other projects in the region, such as 'Amaris' in Sector 62, further emphasize their strategic foothold in the Delhi-NCR housing market.
