Pacific Power Play: Aid and Influence in Focus

Fiji's Prime Minister, Sitiveni Rabuka, will engage with U.S. leaders in Washington, aiming to highlight the Pacific Islands' aid and climate priorities. The meeting marks a crucial moment for the region as U.S. aid freezes impact Pacific programs.

Community groups are struggling financially as U.S. funding dries up, threatening initiatives like women's clean energy programs in Fiji. Analysts warn that cutting aid could weaken U.S. influence in a strategic region where China's presence is growing.

Fiji, heavily indebted to Chinese banks, has been a focal point for U.S. efforts to counter China's influence. The U.S. plans to bolster ties with Pacific Islands, with Rabuka advocating for peace and discussing common regional interests with U.S. officials.

(With inputs from agencies.)