Elan Group's Rs 3,000 Crore Luxury Venture: The Emperor of Dwarka Expressway

The Elan Group is set to invest Rs 3,000 crore in creating an ultra-luxury housing project, 'Elan The Emperor,' on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. The project will include residences, a mall, a hotel, and office spaces, covering 29 lakh square feet. International consultants will ensure top-notch design and execution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-02-2025 14:16 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 14:16 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Real estate giant Elan Group announced a substantial Rs 3,000 crore investment in a new luxury housing venture, 'Elan The Emperor,' situated on Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway.

Nestled in Sector 106, this project will be a centerpiece of an extensive township offering residential units, a high-end mall, a 5-star hotel, and office spaces. The intricate design, assured with international expertise, spans 50-plus acres and encompasses almost 600 units.

Elan Group's collaborations with global firms ensure exquisite landscaping, architecture, and interior designs. Leaders like SWA, UHA London, WET Design, and HBA will form the backbone of this grand development, supported by Thornton Tomasetti's engineering solutions and Leighton's construction prowess.

