Elan Group's Rs 3,000 Crore Luxury Venture: The Emperor of Dwarka Expressway
The Elan Group is set to invest Rs 3,000 crore in creating an ultra-luxury housing project, 'Elan The Emperor,' on Dwarka Expressway, Gurugram. The project will include residences, a mall, a hotel, and office spaces, covering 29 lakh square feet. International consultants will ensure top-notch design and execution.
- Country:
- India
Real estate giant Elan Group announced a substantial Rs 3,000 crore investment in a new luxury housing venture, 'Elan The Emperor,' situated on Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway.
Nestled in Sector 106, this project will be a centerpiece of an extensive township offering residential units, a high-end mall, a 5-star hotel, and office spaces. The intricate design, assured with international expertise, spans 50-plus acres and encompasses almost 600 units.
Elan Group's collaborations with global firms ensure exquisite landscaping, architecture, and interior designs. Leaders like SWA, UHA London, WET Design, and HBA will form the backbone of this grand development, supported by Thornton Tomasetti's engineering solutions and Leighton's construction prowess.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PLI Scheme Boosts India's White Goods Manufacturing with Major Investments
Major Investments Under PLI Scheme Set to Boost White Goods Sector
Genesis Energy CEO to Address Congo Energy & Investment Forum: Vision for 10.5 GW Across Africa
PLI Scheme Boosts Indian Manufacturing with ₹3,516 Cr Investment in AC and LED Components
Bitcoin Boom: States Eye Crypto Investments Amidst Regulatory Shifts