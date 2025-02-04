Elan Group's Rs 3,000 Crore Luxury Venture: The Emperor of Dwarka Expressway

Real estate giant Elan Group announced a substantial Rs 3,000 crore investment in a new luxury housing venture, 'Elan The Emperor,' situated on Gurugram's Dwarka Expressway.

Nestled in Sector 106, this project will be a centerpiece of an extensive township offering residential units, a high-end mall, a 5-star hotel, and office spaces. The intricate design, assured with international expertise, spans 50-plus acres and encompasses almost 600 units.

Elan Group's collaborations with global firms ensure exquisite landscaping, architecture, and interior designs. Leaders like SWA, UHA London, WET Design, and HBA will form the backbone of this grand development, supported by Thornton Tomasetti's engineering solutions and Leighton's construction prowess.

