Unraveling Delhi-NCR's Pollution: Beyond Stubble Burning

A study reveals that local sources, rather than stubble burning in Punjab and Haryana, are the main contributors to Delhi-NCR's October-November pollution. The Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) plays a significant role in air quality variations, with PM2.5 levels responding to its staged implementation.

A new study has shed light on the primary causes of pollution in Delhi-NCR during the months of October and November, contradicting the common assumption that stubble burning in neighboring states Punjab and Haryana is the largest contributor. According to this research, led by Japan's Research Institute for Humanity and Nature under the Aakash Project, stubble burning only accounts for approximately 14 percent of the PM2.5 levels during the period studied in 2022.

The researchers highlight the importance of local sources and the effectiveness of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in managing Delhi's air quality. The PM2.5 levels were observed to fluctuate in correlation with the activation or relaxation of GRAP measures. This multi-level plan is designed to tackle pollution dynamically, with the most stringent stage, GRAP-4, deployed when the air quality index (AQI) surpasses 450.

Despite a decline in stubble burning incidents from 2015 to 2023, emissions from local activities remained a significant concern. The findings suggest that continuous application of GRAP and attention to other sources of pollution, such as road traffic and construction, are crucial for sustained improvement in air quality in the national capital region.

