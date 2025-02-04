Left Menu

Quakes Rattle Aegean: Santorini Stands Resilient Amidst Seismic Activity

Hundreds of earthquakes have struck the Aegean Sea, prompting school closures and departures from the Greek islands. Despite the disruptions, some tourists are still visiting Santorini. Authorities emphasize that the quakes are unrelated to dormant volcanoes, but the situation remains unpredictable, with officials holding regular assessments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Santorini | Updated: 04-02-2025 15:55 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 15:42 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

In an unusual seismic event, the Aegean Sea has experienced hundreds of earthquakes, leading to school closures across Greek islands and prompting many residents and workers to leave. Yet, Santorini remains a site of beauty, drawing the few tourists undeterred by the tremors.

Authorities report that the quakes, reaching magnitudes of up to 5, have caused minor damage like cracks in older buildings, but no injuries. In response, ferry and flight operators have increased services, while 13 islands have now closed schools. Santorini has also curtailed public activities to ensure safety.

Experts, including Efthimios Lekkas from the Earthquake Planning and Protection Organisation, have assured that there is no link between the quakes and the region’s dormant volcanoes. As the situation evolves, government officials in Athens continue high-level meetings, closely monitoring developments and staying in contact with local authorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

