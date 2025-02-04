Urban Exodus: The Shift from Rural Areas to Metro Cities

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari has addressed the pressing issue of migration from rural areas to India's metro cities, attributing it to persistent poverty and unemployment. Speaking at an event, Gadkari highlighted that the lack of fair agricultural prices is also a fundamental factor driving this urban influx.

Gadkari remarked that the surge in migration is evident in metro cities like Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, and Bangalore, where overcrowding has intensified various urban challenges. He conveyed optimism by discussing new measures in the agricultural sector, such as the introduction of flex engine vehicles and ethanol fuel pumps, intended to enhance farmers' earnings.

In line with sustainable energy initiatives, Gadkari expressed ambition for India to pioneer hydrogen fuel exports, underscoring the country's potential in producing sustainable aviation fuel, which he deemed crucial for the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)