Winter Wonderland: Snowfall Grips Himachal Pradesh

Fresh snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's higher reaches, including the Atal Tunnel's North Portal, prompts travel warnings as roads become slippery and visibility reduces. A western disturbance is causing expected light to moderate snowfall in various districts. Tabo recorded the coldest temperature, while Bhuntar was the warmest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 04-02-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 16:38 IST
Fresh snowfall has covered the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, notably the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, prompting authorities to warn against unnecessary travel. The slippery roads and reduced visibility pose significant hazards to commuters, as reported by local police.

The Meteorological Department has identified a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over west Afghanistan and Iran, set to move east-northeast. This system is expected to bring light snowfall to various parts of the state, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and higher altitudes in Kangra and Chamba.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti witnessed the lowest temperatures, hitting minus 7.1°C at night, while Bhuntar in Kullu recorded the highest daytime temperature at 25.2°C. Himachal has experienced an 86% winter season rain deficit from January 1 to February 4.

(With inputs from agencies.)

