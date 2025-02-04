Winter Wonderland: Snowfall Grips Himachal Pradesh

Fresh snowfall has covered the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, notably the North Portal of the Atal Tunnel in Rohtang, prompting authorities to warn against unnecessary travel. The slippery roads and reduced visibility pose significant hazards to commuters, as reported by local police.

The Meteorological Department has identified a western disturbance, a cyclonic circulation over west Afghanistan and Iran, set to move east-northeast. This system is expected to bring light snowfall to various parts of the state, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, and higher altitudes in Kangra and Chamba.

Tabo in Lahaul and Spiti witnessed the lowest temperatures, hitting minus 7.1°C at night, while Bhuntar in Kullu recorded the highest daytime temperature at 25.2°C. Himachal has experienced an 86% winter season rain deficit from January 1 to February 4.

