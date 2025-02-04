Left Menu

Mumbai's Record Budget: A New Vision for Urban Development

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's budget as 'people-centric.' With a boost in revenue of over Rs 7,000 crore, the budget focuses on health, education, and environment without raising taxes. Key projects include a pothole-free Mumbai and a new 'Mumbai Eye.'

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde praised the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's recently unveiled budget for being 'people-centric,' underscoring its focus on health, education, and the environment. In a press conference, Shinde, also heading the Urban Development Ministry, lauded the budget's lack of tax increases.

Highlighting a revenue boost exceeding Rs 7,000 crore, Shinde announced transformative projects, such as the 'Mumbai Eye,' aimed at boosting tourism, and a two-year plan to make Mumbai pothole-free. The budget, totaling a record Rs 74,427.41 crore, is said to benefit students, women, the working class, and businesses.

Emphasizing significant capital expenditure improvements—from 25% to 58%—Shinde aims to demonstrate the city's rapid progress. Plans include beautifying over 1,000 gardens and developing a 300-acre central park, positioning Mumbai as a potential 'garden city' and showcasing sustainable urban growth.

