BMC Unveils Record Rs 74,427 Crore Budget with Focus on Health, Education, and Infrastructure
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced its largest-ever budget of Rs 74,427.41 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, maintaining no increase in taxes. The budget prioritizes health, education, and environmental concerns, despite controversy over new taxes on commercial properties in slums and waste management fees.
The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unveiled its largest budget to date, setting the financial year 2025-26 budget at Rs 74,427.41 crore. Notably, this budget does not include any tax hikes, aligning it with the forthcoming civic polls.
Presented by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the budget, which outstrips last year's estimate by 14.19%, puts a significant focus on health, education, and the environment. Despite no increase in property or water taxes, controversy arose regarding the new property tax on commercial units in slums and solid waste management fees.
Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the budget's focus on infrastructure with a staggering Rs 43,162.23 crore in capital expenditure allocation. However, opposition figures criticized the financial strategies, citing fiscal mismanagement and potential burdens on slum residents.
