Left Menu

BMC Unveils Record Rs 74,427 Crore Budget with Focus on Health, Education, and Infrastructure

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced its largest-ever budget of Rs 74,427.41 crore for the fiscal year 2025-26, maintaining no increase in taxes. The budget prioritizes health, education, and environmental concerns, despite controversy over new taxes on commercial properties in slums and waste management fees.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 04-02-2025 21:22 IST | Created: 04-02-2025 21:22 IST
BMC Unveils Record Rs 74,427 Crore Budget with Focus on Health, Education, and Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) unveiled its largest budget to date, setting the financial year 2025-26 budget at Rs 74,427.41 crore. Notably, this budget does not include any tax hikes, aligning it with the forthcoming civic polls.

Presented by municipal commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, the budget, which outstrips last year's estimate by 14.19%, puts a significant focus on health, education, and the environment. Despite no increase in property or water taxes, controversy arose regarding the new property tax on commercial units in slums and solid waste management fees.

Maharashtra's Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde emphasized the budget's focus on infrastructure with a staggering Rs 43,162.23 crore in capital expenditure allocation. However, opposition figures criticized the financial strategies, citing fiscal mismanagement and potential burdens on slum residents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

Rory McIlroy Triumphs at Pebble Beach with Spectacular Performance

 Global
2
Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development
Blog

Born into Conflict: The Lasting Impact of War on Human Capital Development

 Global
3
Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

Delhi Declares Public Holiday for Assembly Elections

 India
4
Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

Ordinance Looms as Microfinance Harassment Claims Life in Karnataka

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025