Waffle House Introduces Egg Surcharge Amid Rising Bird Flu Concerns

Waffle House has added a 50-cent surcharge per egg due to soaring prices caused by bird flu outbreaks affecting millions of chickens. The temporary fee highlights the impact on customers at their 2,100 locations across the U.S. The diner chain hopes the price rise will be short-lived.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 01:46 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 01:46 IST
Waffle House, a renowned U.S. diner chain, has imposed a 50-cent surcharge on each egg included in a customer's order. The decision comes as a response to a significant increase in egg prices due to recent bird flu outbreaks.

The company, known for offering affordable meals, stated that the surcharge is temporary but could not determine its duration, citing the unpredictability of the current egg shortage. This change reflects an industry-wide cost surge, with eggs reaching record high prices in December.

Bird flu has devastated the laying flock, wiping out over 20 million chickens in the United States last quarter. Waffle House, which serves an estimated 272 million eggs annually at its 2,100 locations nationwide, remains hopeful that market conditions will stabilize soon.

