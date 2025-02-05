Moon’s Rapid Canyon Creation & Argentina's Gene-Edited Polo Ponies
Recent scientific discoveries include the rapid formation of two moon canyons by an ancient asteroid impact near its south pole and the creation of genetically edited polo ponies in Argentina. The moon's canyons formed in under 10 minutes, while Argentina uses CRISPR-Cas9 for pioneering equine genetic advancements.
In a groundbreaking study, scientists have revealed that two colossal canyons near the moon's south pole were formed within minutes due to an asteroid impact 3.8 billion years ago. This discovery sheds light on the moon's tumultuous geological history.
Meanwhile, Argentina's biotech frontier has achieved another milestone through the birth of genetically edited horses. Using CRISPR-Cas9, the Argentine firm Kheiron successfully introduced a new generation of polo ponies designed to surpass the legendary mare, Polo Pureza, in speed and agility.
Both of these scientific breakthroughs underscore the rapid evolution of knowledge in space and genetic research, highlighting the potential for further discoveries impacting our understanding of natural phenomena and animal genetics.
