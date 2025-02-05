Himachal Pradesh's Fresh Snowfall Sparks Hope, Hesitation

Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in districts like Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Chamba, has been recorded. The Met office has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.

The snow has covered popular tourist spots such as Narkanda, Kufri, Dalhousie, and Manali, rekindling hope among hoteliers for a rise in tourist footfall. Horticultrualists, relieved by the snowfall, view it beneficial for apple cultivation; however, the precipitation was not enough to completely counter the ongoing dry spell.

Authorities have warned of slippery roads and advised against non-essential travel, especially in Lahaul and Spiti, where fresh snow has accumulated. A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact northwest India from Saturday, possibly altering weather patterns again.

(With inputs from agencies.)