Himachal Pradesh's Fresh Snowfall Sparks Hope, Hesitation

Snowfall in Himachal Pradesh's higher reaches, including Shimla and Kullu, has raised hopes among hoteliers for increased tourism and provided relief to horticulturists. However, the amounts are insufficient to stop the dry spell. Authorities have issued warnings for thunderstorms and slippery roads, and caution against unnecessary travel.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 05-02-2025 13:12 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 13:12 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
Fresh snowfall in the higher reaches of Himachal Pradesh, particularly in districts like Shimla, Kullu, Kinnaur, Lahaul and Spiti, and Chamba, has been recorded. The Met office has issued a 'yellow' alert for thunderstorms and lightning in some areas.

The snow has covered popular tourist spots such as Narkanda, Kufri, Dalhousie, and Manali, rekindling hope among hoteliers for a rise in tourist footfall. Horticultrualists, relieved by the snowfall, view it beneficial for apple cultivation; however, the precipitation was not enough to completely counter the ongoing dry spell.

Authorities have warned of slippery roads and advised against non-essential travel, especially in Lahaul and Spiti, where fresh snow has accumulated. A fresh western disturbance is expected to impact northwest India from Saturday, possibly altering weather patterns again.

