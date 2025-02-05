Left Menu

Polyplastics Unveils Eco-Friendly DURAFIDE rG-PPS

Polyplastics Co., Ltd. plans to launch a 40% glass-reinforced grade of DURAFIDE rG-PPS by December 2025, focusing on 100% circularity in engineering plastics. Their post-industrial recycling scheme involves collecting and recycling glass-reinforced PPS scrap, driving down waste and carbon emissions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 05-02-2025 14:32 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 14:32 IST
Polyplastics Unveils Eco-Friendly DURAFIDE rG-PPS
  • Country:
  • Japan

Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a prominent name in engineering plastics, is gearing up to introduce a 40% glass-reinforced version of DURAFIDE rG-PPS by December 2025, bolstering their mechanical recycling initiative. This move aligns with their aim to attain full circularity in engineering plastics by amplifying the use of recycled materials.

The company is launching an open mechanical recycling program named post-industrial recycling (PIR), through which glass-reinforced PPS scrap will be collected from partners and used as raw material for DURAFIDE rG-PPS. The plan emphasizes rigorous inspection and reformulation processes to ensure recycled materials meet the same standards as virgin plastics.

The PIR initiative aims to aid companies in minimizing waste and cutting carbon emissions. Polyplastics also intends to develop a more highly glass-filled grade of DURAFIDE rG-PPS, collaborating with various sectors to expand applications and improve recycling efficiency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025