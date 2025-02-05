Polyplastics Unveils Eco-Friendly DURAFIDE rG-PPS

Polyplastics Co., Ltd., a prominent name in engineering plastics, is gearing up to introduce a 40% glass-reinforced version of DURAFIDE rG-PPS by December 2025, bolstering their mechanical recycling initiative. This move aligns with their aim to attain full circularity in engineering plastics by amplifying the use of recycled materials.

The company is launching an open mechanical recycling program named post-industrial recycling (PIR), through which glass-reinforced PPS scrap will be collected from partners and used as raw material for DURAFIDE rG-PPS. The plan emphasizes rigorous inspection and reformulation processes to ensure recycled materials meet the same standards as virgin plastics.

The PIR initiative aims to aid companies in minimizing waste and cutting carbon emissions. Polyplastics also intends to develop a more highly glass-filled grade of DURAFIDE rG-PPS, collaborating with various sectors to expand applications and improve recycling efficiency.

