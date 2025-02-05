NIELIT Inaugurates Centre of Excellence in Chip Design at Noida Campus to Boost India’s Semiconductor Capabilities

Shri. S. Krishnan, Secretary of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), inaugurated the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) Centre of Excellence (CoE) in Chip Design at its Noida campus. This initiative, developed in collaboration with SoCTeamup Semiconductors Pvt Ltd, a DPIIT-recognized startup, marks a significant milestone in India's journey toward self-reliance and leadership in semiconductor design and technology.

A Leap Toward Semiconductor Self-Reliance

The establishment of this Centre of Excellence aligns with the Government of India’s semiconductor mission to strengthen indigenous technological capabilities and propel India to the forefront of global electronics and IT industries. The Centre aims to bridge the skills gap in the Very Large-Scale Integration (VLSI) and Chip Design sectors by providing cutting-edge research, innovation, and training facilities for aspiring professionals and researchers.

Key Features of the Centre of Excellence

The CoE is designed to cater to the evolving needs of the semiconductor industry, ensuring a robust talent pipeline to meet global demands. It will focus on:

Advanced Research & Innovation: Pioneering research in semiconductor technologies to enhance India's intellectual property portfolio in chip design.

Skill Development & Training: Equipping students and professionals with hands-on experience in VLSI, chip design, and related fields.

Industry Collaboration: Partnering with semiconductor firms and academic institutions to facilitate knowledge exchange and real-world applications of semiconductor technologies.

State-of-the-Art Facilities: High-tech labs, smart classrooms, and advanced design software to support industry-oriented learning and development.

Inaugural Tour and Live Demonstrations

During the inauguration, Shri. S. Krishnan toured the world-class facilities, including the Project Lab and Smart Classroom. The Project Lab will act as a hub for research collaborations among students, professionals, and researchers, fostering a culture of innovation. Meanwhile, the Smart Classroom, equipped with modern teaching aids, will provide an immersive and interactive learning environment.

As part of the launch, a special demonstration on VLSI-based Intellectual Property (IP) was conducted, highlighting the Centre’s capabilities in semiconductor design and development. The demonstration emphasized the Centre’s role in creating a strong knowledge base in VLSI technology and nurturing industry-ready professionals to support India’s burgeoning semiconductor ecosystem.

India’s Vision for Semiconductor Excellence

With the global semiconductor market expanding rapidly, India aims to become a leading player in chip design and electronics innovation. The NIELIT Centre of Excellence will play a pivotal role in realizing this vision by fostering cutting-edge research, promoting industry partnerships, and developing a highly skilled workforce to drive the nation’s semiconductor ambitions forward.

This initiative is expected to strengthen India’s position in the global semiconductor value chain, accelerate indigenous technological advancements, and contribute significantly to the country’s goal of becoming a self-sufficient semiconductor hub in the coming years.

The launch of this Centre underscores India's commitment to building a robust semiconductor ecosystem, empowering the next generation of innovators and reinforcing the country’s leadership in the global electronics and IT sector.