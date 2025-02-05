Blaze Near Shahbad Dairy Leaves Dozen Shanties Damaged

A significant fire broke out near the Shahbad dairy area in Delhi, causing considerable damage to at least a dozen shanties, according to an official from Delhi Fire Services.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as emergency services quickly responded to the crisis. "We received a call about the fire at 4:52 PM and immediately dispatched 10 fire tenders to tackle the blaze," an officer reported.

The fire has since been brought under control, and authorities have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the source of the incident, ensuring such occurrences are prevented in the future.

