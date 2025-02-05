Left Menu

Blaze Near Shahbad Dairy Leaves Dozen Shanties Damaged

A fire damaged at least a dozen shanties near the Shahbad dairy area in Delhi. No injuries were reported after Delhi Fire Services responded with 10 fire tenders. The situation has been controlled, and authorities are conducting a further investigation to determine the fire's cause.

Updated: 05-02-2025 19:35 IST
  India

A significant fire broke out near the Shahbad dairy area in Delhi, causing considerable damage to at least a dozen shanties, according to an official from Delhi Fire Services.

Fortunately, there were no reported injuries as emergency services quickly responded to the crisis. "We received a call about the fire at 4:52 PM and immediately dispatched 10 fire tenders to tackle the blaze," an officer reported.

The fire has since been brought under control, and authorities have launched a detailed investigation to ascertain the source of the incident, ensuring such occurrences are prevented in the future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

