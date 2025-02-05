Building Collapse in Central Kolkata: Miraculous Escape

A section of a building in central Kolkata's Posta area collapsed on Wednesday evening, causing concern among residents.

According to the police, the incident occurred when a large concrete chunk fell from the roof of a five-storey building located at 7, Narayan Prasad Babu Lane. Fortunately, no injuries were reported, thanks to the timely response of local authorities.

The affected area has been cordoned off to prevent any further risk to pedestrians and ensure public safety. The police are continuing to assess the situation as investigation efforts proceed in earnest.

(With inputs from agencies.)