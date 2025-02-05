Unearthing the Oldest Modern Bird: Vegavis

In a remarkable discovery, researchers have identified the oldest-known modern bird in a lineup spanning all birds alive today: Vegavis iaai. Unearthed on Vega Island off Antarctica, this bird thrived around 69 million years ago, predating the asteroid impact that ended the Cretaceous Period and wiped out dinosaurs.

Thanks to a nearly complete fossil skull, scientists have placed Vegavis firmly within the waterfowl lineage, akin to loons and grebes. The fossil, which was first described two decades ago, reveals key cranial traits that align it with anatomically modern birds. Features such as an upper beak's bone structure and a skull shape support its classification.

Chris Torres, an evolutionary biologist at the University of the Pacific, noted that Vegavis likely pursued fish and invertebrates underwater in its diverse ecosystem. At the time, Antarctica boasted a temperate, forested climate. The fossil offers crucial insights into early avian specialization, with Vegavis sharing its habitat with ancient marine creatures.

