Left Menu

Unearthing the Oldest Modern Bird: Vegavis

Scientists have identified Vegavis iaai, an ancient waterfowl resembling modern loons and grebes, as the oldest-known member of the bird lineage from the age of dinosaurs. Discovered on Vega Island in Antarctica, the 69-million-year-old fossil provides crucial insights into early bird evolution and their ecological roles.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-02-2025 21:36 IST | Created: 05-02-2025 21:36 IST
Unearthing the Oldest Modern Bird: Vegavis

In a remarkable discovery, researchers have identified the oldest-known modern bird in a lineup spanning all birds alive today: Vegavis iaai. Unearthed on Vega Island off Antarctica, this bird thrived around 69 million years ago, predating the asteroid impact that ended the Cretaceous Period and wiped out dinosaurs.

Thanks to a nearly complete fossil skull, scientists have placed Vegavis firmly within the waterfowl lineage, akin to loons and grebes. The fossil, which was first described two decades ago, reveals key cranial traits that align it with anatomically modern birds. Features such as an upper beak's bone structure and a skull shape support its classification.

Chris Torres, an evolutionary biologist at the University of the Pacific, noted that Vegavis likely pursued fish and invertebrates underwater in its diverse ecosystem. At the time, Antarctica boasted a temperate, forested climate. The fossil offers crucial insights into early avian specialization, with Vegavis sharing its habitat with ancient marine creatures.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

Sweden School Tragedy: Multiple Fatalities Reported

 Sweden
2
Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

Anmol Kharb Shines: Dominates at National Games

 Global
3
Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

Sanjay Singh Questions Electoral Integrity Amidst BJP Allegations

 India
4
I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Address in Lok Sabha 14 times: PM Narendra Modi in Lok Sabha.

I thank people for giving me an opportunity to respond to President's Addres...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The next AI leap: LLMs can process multimedia without pre-trained data

Machine Learning and Explainable AI revolutionize diabetes prediction

AI in healthcare: ChatGPT’s potential, pitfalls, and future

The dawn of intelligent creativity: Merging AI, data, and creative expressions

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025