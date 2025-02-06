Gwadar: Climate Change's Frontline Battle

The coastal city of Gwadar, once unfamiliar with climate change, now finds itself on the frontline of this global battle. With 30 hours of continuous rain last February, the town was left isolated as its infrastructure crumbled under the deluge.

The vulnerability of Gwadar, nestled in the challenging landscape of Balochistan and surrounded by the Arabian Sea, is amplified by rising sea levels and frequent extreme weather events. Local experts warn that significant parts of the city could be submerged if proactive measures aren't taken soon.

Despite substantial Chinese investment aimed at transforming Gwadar into a major port hub, the city's residents grapple with inadequate drainage and sewage systems. Environmental shifts are causing severe disruptions in fishing industries, agriculture, and daily life, sparking troubling changes that could force communities to relocate.

