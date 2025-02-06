Karnataka's Accelerated Irrigation Projects: A Push for Socio-Economic Growth

Karnataka Minister N S Boseraju has taken decisive action to ensure the timely execution of significant state government projects such as K C Valley, H N Valley, and Vrishabhavati Valley, by instructing officials to enhance coordination between departments.

In a recent meeting, focused on the second phase of lift irrigation projects designed to use treated wastewater to replenish lakes, Boseraju reviewed pending approvals with senior officials. The aim of these projects, distributed across Kolar, Chikkaballapur, Bengaluru Rural, and Tumkur districts, is to boost groundwater levels, supporting agriculture and regional socio-economic development.

Boseraju stressed the importance of interdepartmental collaboration, urging officials to eliminate administrative obstacles and expedite the approval process, ensuring smooth execution of these large-scale initiatives.

(With inputs from agencies.)