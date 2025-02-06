Left Menu

Ancient Bird Discovery and Other Science Marvels

Recent scientific discoveries include the identification of an ancient Antarctic bird as the oldest 'modern' bird, revelations about moon canyons formed by asteroid impact, Chile's struggle with light pollution affecting astronomy, a shift in Russia's space agency leadership, and Argentina's creation of gene-edited polo horses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:32 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:32 IST
Recent discoveries in science have shed light on events from millions of years ago to the present. Scientists have identified a newly unearthed Antarctic bird fossil as Vegavis iaai, the oldest-known member of the lineage that includes all modern birds, dating back 69 million years.

In lunar research, it has been discovered that massive canyons near the moon's south pole were carved out in less than ten minutes by debris from an asteroid impact 3.8 billion years ago, offering insights comparable to the formation of Earth's Grand Canyon.

Chile's dark skies are under threat as light pollution from urban and industrial growth encroaches on areas critical for astronomical observations, while Russia is reshaping its space agency following recent setbacks, and Argentina celebrates its pioneering gene-edited polo horses through the cutting-edge CRISPR-Cas9 technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

