Rising Lion Attacks in Gir: A Conservation Challenge

Lion attacks on domestic animals in Gujarat's Gir forest have reached a record high of 4,385 in 2023-24. This trend persists despite an increase in prey animals, suggesting lions are venturing beyond their main habitat. The lion population and their distribution areas have significantly expanded over recent years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-02-2025 18:43 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 18:43 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The incidence of lion attacks on domestic animals in Gujarat's Gir forest has been on the rise, peaking at 4,385 in 2023-24, according to government figures.

Although the number of prey animals in Gir, the sole habitat of the Asiatic lion, has increased over the past six years, the attacks continue to surge.

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav reported to the Rajya Sabha that the lion attacks rose consistently from 2,605 in 2019-20 to 4,385 in 2023-24, despite a growing prey base.

The prey animal population has grown from 1.55 lakh in 2019 to 2.13 lakh in 2024, while the Asiatic lion population has seen an increase, according to a 2020 estimate.

The distribution area of lions expanded from 22,000 square kilometers in 2015 to 30,000 square kilometers in 2020, with 48% living outside protected zones, as per a 2022 Nature journal report.

(With inputs from agencies.)

