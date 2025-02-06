Tragedy in Dudhwa: Farmer Killed by Leopard in Broad Daylight

A tragic incident unfolded in the Dudhwa buffer zone where a 55-year-old farmer lost his life in a leopard attack on Thursday afternoon, according to officials.

Nand Kishore Yadav, from Deeh village under Nighasan Police Station limits, was harvesting mustard when the attack occurred. The leopard, which had been concealing itself in a nearby sugarcane field, pounced on Yadav, as stated by officials.

Forest Range Officer Gajendra Bahadur Singh reported that the leopard grabbed Yadav by the neck in an attempt to drag him away, but quick intervention by fellow farmers managed to drive the animal off. The officer, along with his team, arrived shortly afterwards to search the area, and Yadav's body was sent for post-mortem examination.

(With inputs from agencies.)