Karnataka's Infrastructure Overhaul: Metro and More

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced significant infrastructure plans, addressing media at the BMRCL office. Decisions on metro fare hikes rest with Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited. A committee's report guides these decisions, free from government interference, while water tariff discussions head to the Cabinet.

Shivakumar outlined innovative approaches to Bengaluru's traffic challenges, approving double-decker roads along new metro routes. This extensive plan covers 40 km, anticipating future growth. The Rs 9,800 crore initiative sees costs split between BBMP and BMRCL, having been proven in a successful pilot project. Adequate parking provisions for future metro stations are also mandated.

The Deputy CM emphasized collaboration under the 'Brand Bengaluru' project, enhancing city aesthetics and reducing congestion. Revenue from metro pillar ads will benefit BBMP and BMRCL equally. Discussions on the Greater Bengaluru announcement include collecting public and MLA input, with decisions pending on a second airport near Bidadi.

