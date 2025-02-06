Sikkim Unveils Modern Aerial Ropeway to Tackle Gangtok Traffic Woes

The Sikkim government has announced plans to introduce a state-of-the-art aerial ropeway system in Gangtok to tackle urban traffic challenges and promote tourism, according to an official statement made on Thursday.

In a meeting chaired by Chief Minister P S Tamang, attended by officials from the Urban Development Department, stakeholders, and investors, discussions centered around implementing this initiative under the Sikkim Ropeway Act, 2023. This move is expected to revamp the city's transport infrastructure, offering a sustainable alternative to traditional road commuting.

The proposed Golden Jubilee Cable Car project, part of the city's 50th statehood celebrations, aims to ease traffic congestion, enhance Gangtok's aesthetic appeal, and create jobs. The project will proceed as a public-private partnership, with preparations for a Detailed Project Report underway, outlining the technical and financial dimensions.

