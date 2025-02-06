Leopard Attack Sparks Fear in Uttar Pradesh Village

In an alarming incidence, five villagers were injured in a leopard attack on Thursday morning in a village along the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary border, Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh.

The forest department confirmed that two of the victims, facing severe injuries, have been referred to advance treatment facilities at a medical college. The attack occurred in a sugarcane field straddling Bargadpurwa and Karikot villages, near the Nishangarha range.

Efforts are underway to capture the leopard, with officials planning to deploy a cage and installing LED lights around the village to ensure safety. The local populace has been warned against solitary travels, especially at night.

(With inputs from agencies.)