Left Menu

Leopard Attack Sparks Fear in Uttar Pradesh Village

A leopard attack in a village near Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary in Uttar Pradesh injured five villagers. Two seriously injured victims were sent to a medical college for further treatment. The forest department is taking preventive measures, including setting a trap and installing LED lights for safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bahraich | Updated: 06-02-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 06-02-2025 21:46 IST
Leopard Attack Sparks Fear in Uttar Pradesh Village
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In an alarming incidence, five villagers were injured in a leopard attack on Thursday morning in a village along the Katarniaghat Wildlife Sanctuary border, Bahraich district, Uttar Pradesh.

The forest department confirmed that two of the victims, facing severe injuries, have been referred to advance treatment facilities at a medical college. The attack occurred in a sugarcane field straddling Bargadpurwa and Karikot villages, near the Nishangarha range.

Efforts are underway to capture the leopard, with officials planning to deploy a cage and installing LED lights around the village to ensure safety. The local populace has been warned against solitary travels, especially at night.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

Watershed Yatra: Pioneering Sustainable Resource Management in Nagaland

 India
2
Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiatives in Tripura

Amit Shah Highlights Transparent Job Distribution and Development Initiative...

 Global
3
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India
4
GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

GFC: Revolutionizing Skincare with Autologous Growth Factor

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Temperature Uncertainty Impacts Firm Growth and Investment

How Climate Change and Conflict Are Fueling a Global Food Crisis

AI’s next leap? Study reveals how language games can break learning barriers

Hacked intelligence? New study exposes stealthy backdoor in customized LLMs

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025