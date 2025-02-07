Tragic Accident on Madhya Pradesh Roads: Four Lives Lost

In a heart-wrenching incident that unfolded in the heart of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar district, four young motorcyclists met an untimely death late Thursday night. The quartet was returning from a program when their bike plunged into an unprotected well, leaving a village in mourning.

The accident occurred between Choti Umarband and Mundla villages around 11:50 PM, Manawar police station's officer in-charge Ishwar Singh Chauhan confirmed. The ill-fated motorcycle, carrying Sandeep, Anurag, Manish, and Rohan, took a disastrous fall on a sharp bend.

Local authorities have retrieved the bodies and are conducting an autopsy to gather more evidence. This tragic mishap underscores the pressing need for better road safety measures in rural India. Investigations are ongoing to determine any oversight that led to this devastating accident.

