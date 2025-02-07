Raging Inferno in Delhi Slum: Rohini Blaze Absorbs 20 Huts
A fire erupted in a slum in Delhi's Rohini area early Friday, consuming around 20 huts and a scrap godown. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The fire began at 6:23 am, spreading across a 2,000-square yard area. Twelve water tenders controlled the fire by 7:25 am. The cause remains unknown.
Early Friday morning, a fire broke out in a slum cluster in the Rohini area of Delhi, engulfing about 20 huts and a scrap godown, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.
Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. The fire, which erupted at 6:23 am, spread rapidly across a 2,000-square yard plot, raising concerns among the local community.
By 7:25 am, teams of twelve water tenders managed to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, said the fire official.
