Raging Inferno in Delhi Slum: Rohini Blaze Absorbs 20 Huts

A fire erupted in a slum in Delhi's Rohini area early Friday, consuming around 20 huts and a scrap godown. Fortunately, no casualties were reported. The fire began at 6:23 am, spreading across a 2,000-square yard area. Twelve water tenders controlled the fire by 7:25 am. The cause remains unknown.

Updated: 07-02-2025 10:46 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 10:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Early Friday morning, a fire broke out in a slum cluster in the Rohini area of Delhi, engulfing about 20 huts and a scrap godown, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. The fire, which erupted at 6:23 am, spread rapidly across a 2,000-square yard plot, raising concerns among the local community.

By 7:25 am, teams of twelve water tenders managed to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, said the fire official.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

