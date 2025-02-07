Raging Inferno in Delhi Slum: Rohini Blaze Absorbs 20 Huts

Early Friday morning, a fire broke out in a slum cluster in the Rohini area of Delhi, engulfing about 20 huts and a scrap godown, according to an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

Fortunately, there were no casualties reported. The fire, which erupted at 6:23 am, spread rapidly across a 2,000-square yard plot, raising concerns among the local community.

By 7:25 am, teams of twelve water tenders managed to bring the blaze under control. The cause of the fire has yet to be determined, said the fire official.

(With inputs from agencies.)