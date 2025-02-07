Blaze Engulfs Delhi's Okhla Landfill

A significant fire broke out at the Okhla landfill in Delhi on Friday, as confirmed by an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

Footage showing thick smoke emerging from the site quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

Responding to a call about the fire at around 2:45 pm, authorities sent three fire engines to the landfill, and firefighting efforts continued through the afternoon. The police in the vicinity were also notified of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)