Left Menu

Blaze Engulfs Delhi's Okhla Landfill

A fire erupted at the Okhla landfill in Delhi on Friday afternoon, causing plumes of smoke that were shared extensively on social media. The Delhi Fire Services dispatched three fire engines to combat the flames, with local police informed of the incident.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:36 IST
Blaze Engulfs Delhi's Okhla Landfill
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A significant fire broke out at the Okhla landfill in Delhi on Friday, as confirmed by an official from the Delhi Fire Services.

Footage showing thick smoke emerging from the site quickly gained traction on social media platforms.

Responding to a call about the fire at around 2:45 pm, authorities sent three fire engines to the landfill, and firefighting efforts continued through the afternoon. The police in the vicinity were also notified of the event.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

Inside DOGE: Musk's Agents Access U.S. Government Records

 Global
2
ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

ITC Expands Horizons with Prasuma and Meatigo Acquisition

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationwide

Boehringer Ingelheim India and EMRI Green Health Enhance Stroke Care Nationw...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Malaysia’s Inequality Challenge: Pathways to Inclusive and Equitable Growth

Is Social Mobility a Key to Prosperity? Analyzing Global Economic Trends

Rebuilding Futures: The Educational Struggles of Ukrainian Refugees in Italy

AI and Labor: Who’s Most at Risk in High, Middle, and Low-Income Countries?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025