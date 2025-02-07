Blaze Engulfs Delhi's Okhla Landfill
A fire erupted at the Okhla landfill in Delhi on Friday afternoon, causing plumes of smoke that were shared extensively on social media. The Delhi Fire Services dispatched three fire engines to combat the flames, with local police informed of the incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 15:53 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 15:36 IST
- Country:
- India
A significant fire broke out at the Okhla landfill in Delhi on Friday, as confirmed by an official from the Delhi Fire Services.
Footage showing thick smoke emerging from the site quickly gained traction on social media platforms.
Responding to a call about the fire at around 2:45 pm, authorities sent three fire engines to the landfill, and firefighting efforts continued through the afternoon. The police in the vicinity were also notified of the event.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- fire
- Delhi
- Okhla
- landfill
- blaze
- smoke
- social media
- Delhi Fire Services
- police
- emergency
Advertisement