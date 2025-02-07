Left Menu

Revolutionizing Biomanufacturing: BioE3 Policy Implementation

Union Minister Jitendra Singh announced the establishment of BioE3 Cells across states as knowledge hubs to implement the BioE3 policy. This aims to enhance biomanufacturing and tackle challenges in agriculture and climate change by connecting stakeholders on state and national levels.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 07-02-2025 19:49 IST | Created: 07-02-2025 19:49 IST
  • India

Union Minister Jitendra Singh highlighted the upcoming establishment of BioE3 Cells across states, serving as knowledge hubs for the effective deployment of the BioE3 policy. Launched last year, the policy seeks to bolster high-performance biomanufacturing, pivotal for producing bio-based solutions for agricultural and climate-related challenges.

During the Centre-State Partnership Conclave on BioE3 Policy, Singh emphasized the necessity of a robust Centre-state alliance to ensure the policy's success. The Department of Biotechnology will play a crucial role in facilitating this partnership, enabling states to align their biomanufacturing initiatives with national goals.

These BioE3 Cells will ensure seamless integration of new technologies and sustainable practices across regions, leveraging local resources while maintaining a strong link to national priorities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

