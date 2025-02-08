Left Menu

ISRO's Milestones: Cryogenic Success and Space Docking Advances

ISRO conducted a successful ignition trial of the CE20 cryogenic engine, marking a pivotal moment for future missions. Chair V Narayanan confirmed no glitches in the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), despite media reports. Progress continues with innovative tests and strategic experiments at Aero India International Seminar 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 08-02-2025 16:28 IST | Created: 08-02-2025 16:28 IST
ISRO's Milestones: Cryogenic Success and Space Docking Advances
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ISRO has achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully conducting the ignition trial of its indigenous CE20 cryogenic engine. This accomplishment, as stated by Chairman V Narayanan, is expected to substantially benefit future space missions.

Addressing media reports of issues in the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), Narayanan clarified that there are no glitches, and that the docking is progressing in stages with extensive experimentation planned.

The recent exposure at the Aero India International Seminar 2025 saw discussions centered around futuristic aerospace technologies, highlighting ISRO's advancements and ongoing contributions to the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

Shiv Sena Calls for Deportation of Illegal Immigrants from India

 India
2
Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

Chhattisgarh Embraces Full Digital Transformation with E-Office Rollout

 India
3
Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

Devastation in Sumy: Guided Bomb Attack in Ukraine

 Ukraine
4
BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

BJP Poised for Victory in Delhi: A Test of Governance Models

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

No more manual food logs: AI takes over diet tracking with real-time insights

First-ever public database documenting deployed AI agents developed to address gaps in transparency and safety

Digital technologies and AI open new doors for screening and treating childhood trauma

Cutting-edge AI breakthrough eliminates prompt fatigue, boosts efficiency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025