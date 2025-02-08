ISRO's Milestones: Cryogenic Success and Space Docking Advances

ISRO has achieved a significant breakthrough by successfully conducting the ignition trial of its indigenous CE20 cryogenic engine. This accomplishment, as stated by Chairman V Narayanan, is expected to substantially benefit future space missions.

Addressing media reports of issues in the Space Docking Experiment (SpaDeX), Narayanan clarified that there are no glitches, and that the docking is progressing in stages with extensive experimentation planned.

The recent exposure at the Aero India International Seminar 2025 saw discussions centered around futuristic aerospace technologies, highlighting ISRO's advancements and ongoing contributions to the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)